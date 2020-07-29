Big Rapids Man Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman

A man is behind bars, accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her in Mecosta County.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post say their investigation on July 23 after receiving a report of an adult woman being sexually assault.

Troopers say the woman was held against her will and sexually assault at two different homes over a two day period and threatened with a weapon.

Troopers say they arrested a 30-year-old Big Rapids man on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The suspect is in the Mecosta County Jail awaiting arraignment.