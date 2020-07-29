Benzie Bus to Launch New App for Riders

Benzie Bus is releasing a new app, making it easier for riders to schedule or cancel their trip.

Benzie Bus recently received a $131,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation for a new computer-aided dispatch software.

The app will allow riders to easily track their bus, schedule or cancel a ride and create an online balance, eliminating the need to carry cash fare or purchase punch cards.

Jessica Carland, mobility manager at Benzie Bus, says, “We’re thrilled to be doing this. It’s been several years in the making and we’re just so excited about the possibilities and we’ve been working really hard.”

The app is scheduled to launch August 11th.

For more information about the app, click here: Transit in the Palm of Your Hand