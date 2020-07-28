Trump Administration Wanting the FCC to Develop Regulations for Social Media Sites

The Trump Administration made a historic move. They are formally asking the Federal Communications Commission to develop regulations for social media sites.

The order asks the FCC to clarify a section of law that has shielded tech companies from being sued over internet content since 1996. The FCC now has to decide whether to agree with the President’s call for oversight or not.

The agency has traditionally avoided regulating internet companies in the past over fears that internet regulations could set a dangerous precedent.