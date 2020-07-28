Senate Republicans Unveil Trillion Dollar Stimulus Bill

New relief for hurting Americans’ could be coming soon. The Senate Republicans unveiled a new trillion dollar economic stimulus bill. However, the House Democrats say the plan still leaves many unanswered questions.

The new plan will include another round of stimulus checks. A main focus of the plan is allocating billions for coronavirus testing and opening schools. It would also cut enhanced unemployment benefits from $600 to $200, something Republicans say needs to happen in order to get people working again.

But Democrats are concerned that the aid is not strong enough. Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, says the package isn’t even fully supported by republicans.

Congress previously allocated three trillion dollars in coronavirus relief spending. Many of the programs it funded have already run out of money.