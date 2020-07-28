Ringing the Virtual Bell: The Salvation Army TC Red Kettle Campaign

It’s not the holiday season, but it’s always a great time to celebrate the season of giving.

There are three days remaining for the Salvation Army Traverse City Red Kettle Campaign, and they are at fifty-five percent of their goal of $10,000.

You can still make a donation to their virtual red kettle to help struggling individuals and families during this difficult time. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to local programs in the Traverse Area.

