Ogemaw Co. Humane Society Search for Person Who Stole Over $500 in Donated Cans
Someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of can returns earmarked for a local humane society.
The Ogemaw County Humane Society Shelter says someone stole $500 to $800 worth of donated cans from them.
They say it happened sometime between 9:30 Monday night and 6:30 Tuesday morning.
The shelter says they rely on those cans to keep their operation running.
If you have any information, contact the Ogemaw County Humane Society.