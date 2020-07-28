Ogemaw Co. Humane Society Search for Person Who Stole Over $500 in Donated Cans

Someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of can returns earmarked for a local humane society.

The Ogemaw County Humane Society Shelter says someone stole $500 to $800 worth of donated cans from them.

They say it happened sometime between 9:30 Monday night and 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The shelter says they rely on those cans to keep their operation running.

If you have any information, contact the Ogemaw County Humane Society.