MTM On The Road: Local Painter Using Hyrdo Dipping Technique to Make Art

Scott Peer has been a professional painter for over ten years.

Growing up, he was always around the business as his father is also a painter.

He now owns Peer Painting LLC and is the sole employee.

Peer’s goal is to bring his customers a stress free experience with high quality work.

In addition to painting homes, Peer has been using a hydro dipping technique to bring a bright and unique look to ordinary items including vases and mugs.

You can buy all his work here at his Artistically Enhanced Etsy Page

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how he does it all.