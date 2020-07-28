Michigan Supreme Court Overturns Mecosta Co. Jury Tampering Conviction

The Michigan Supreme Court ended a five year long Mecosta County jury tampering case.

The court overturned the jury tampering conviction of Keith Wood.

In 2015, we told you Wood was handing pamphlets out at the Mecosta County Courthouse in Big Rapids.

Wood told people to choose their conscience over the law if they were picked to serve on a jury.

He was charged with jury tampering and convicted of a misdemeanor.

The Supreme Court ruled that people who are simply told to report for jury duty are not actually considered a juror under Michigan law.