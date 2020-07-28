Michigan Reports 669 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 669 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 16 deaths announced Tuesday, 11 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 79,176 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,170 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 78,507 confirmed cases with 6,154 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 24, 57,502 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

A popular Traverse City business is temporarily closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse Pie Company says one of its employees at the West Front Street store has tested positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the business says they have decided to close all of its locations and food truck spots.

Once the quarantine period ends, they will reopen.

They expect that to happen next Saturday, August 8.

New relief for hurting Americans’ could be coming soon. The Senate Republicans unveiled a new trillion dollar economic stimulus bill. However, the House Democrats say the plan still leaves many unanswered questions.

The new plan will include another round of stimulus checks. A main focus of the plan is allocating billions for coronavirus testing and opening schools. It would also cut enhanced unemployment benefits from $600 to $200, something Republicans say needs to happen in order to get people working again.

But Democrats are concerned that the aid is not strong enough. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the package isn’t even fully supported by republicans.

Congress previously allocated three trillion dollars in coronavirus relief spending. Many of the programs it funded have already run out of money.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional updates, click here.