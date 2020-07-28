Mayors Want Federal Agents Removed From Their Cities

The mayors of six major cities sent a joint letter to Congress, demanding the removal of federal agents from their cities. This comes as the President plans to send more of them to Portland, as protests continue.

Peaceful protests in Portland, once again turned violent overnight. Despite calls from Portland’s Mayor to remove federal agents, the White House says they will not back down. They say more agents are on standby for areas like Portland and Seattle.

Since federal agents have been deployed, the Department of Justice says they have made about 230 arrests nationwide.