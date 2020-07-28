LSSU Registers New Students with a Drive-Thru

Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie starts face-to-face instruction on August 10.

On Tuesday, incoming freshmen registered for housing and orientation.

The process looked different than in years past.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, LSSU had future students register by going through a drive-thru.

That’s where they got room assignments and a free COVID-19 test.

“It’s a unique time coming into the college experience for sure, but I would like to say this that folks are going to be comforted by the amount of work we are putting in to be sure that we have so much available right here in their backyard,” said Michael Beasley, Dean of Student Affairs.

Registration started Sunday and ends this Friday.