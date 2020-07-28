LSSU Opens New Location in St. Helen

On Tuesday, Lake Superior State University celebrated its newest location at Charlton Heston Academy in St. Helen.

The university hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and showed the public around the new facility.

Students can earn a range of degrees at the St. Helen location, including a Bachelor’s in nursing or cannabis chemistry.

Lake Superior State University President Rodney Hanley says the location is another step toward proving higher education in rural central Michigan.

“Students, I believe, are a little more resistant to travel long distances from home; so to be able to have a higher education experience right here in St. Helen area means that students in this region can get higher education right here where they live,” says Hanley.

Classes at the St. Helen location are planned to start August 10th, the same day as the main campus in Sault Saint Marie.

Applications are now being accepted at lssu.edu/admissions.