Lake George Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Crimes Involving a Child

A man accused of raping a child under the age of 13 learned his punishment in Clare County Court on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Robert James of Lake George to 35 to 50 years in prison.

Last month, James pleaded no contest to eight charges including a slew of sex crimes.

The plea means he does not admit guilt but accepts the punishment.

In response to the sentencing, the Clare County Prosecutor said, “There is never enough time that a person can be ordered to serve that would make up for the damage done to the victims in these types of cases, but 35 years is a good start.”