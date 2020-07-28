Four Injured After Break Wall Boat Crash Off Mackinac Island

The video above shows the Coast Guard rescuing boaters after they crashed into a break wall off Mackinac island.

It happened around 11:30 Monday night.

The Coast Guard says four people had major injuries with one critically hurt.

Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Station Saint Ignace and Mackinac Marine Rescue helped fly the boaters to the hospital.

The boat was hauled out of the water and no pollution was reported.

At this point, it’s still not clear why the boat hit the break wall.