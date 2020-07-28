District Health Dept. #10 Buys New Dental Outreach Van to Expand Services

District Health Department #10 purchased a new dental outreach van last week through a grant they received.

The Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded DHD #10 $31,999 to buy the van and letter it.

The van will allow for the expansion of the dental program across the 10 counties that DHD #10 covers.

Elizabeth Johnson, Oral Health Coordinator at DHD #10, says the van will help her transport heavy dental equipment and educational materials to and from oral health screenings and community events.

“I just loaded up today with a bunch of supplies, dental toothbrush kits that will be distributed to food pantries and schools at the food distributions. The van has allowed me to more cost effectively do my transportation,” says Johnson.

The Community and School Oral Health Services Program through DHD #10 provides dental care to students and the community at no cost.