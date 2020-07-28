Boat Crashed in the Straits of Mackinac

Several people are being treated for injuries after a boat crash in the Straits of Mackinac.

Details are limited but Mackinac County 911 says the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday. They say the boat crashed into a break wall near Mackinac Island.

Several people were injured in the crash and some were taken to the Mackinac Straits Medical Center to treat their injuries.

