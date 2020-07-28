Attorney General William Barr Will Testify on Tuesday

Attorney General William Barr, is set to testify Tuesday, over what Congressional Democrats call repeated abuses of power. He released a statement on Monday, saying “Democrats have worked to discredit him.” Barr claims it all stems from his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.

However, House Democrats accuse Barr of committing numerous abuses, including intervening in the prosecutions of President Trump’s allies and making threats to state and local officials over their handling of the coronavirus. They also want to question him on the administration’s crackdown on protests across the country.

Barr says he has acted independently of President Trump and the President, “has not attempted to interfere” in his decisions.

Barr will speak for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee.