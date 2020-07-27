Woman Killed in Montcalm County Three-Vehicle Crash

Michigan State Police say a woman is dead in Montcalm County after a three-vehicle crash.

They say a minivan going north on M66 in Sidney Township was stopped and waiting to turn left.

It was then rear-ended by a car.

This pushed the van into the other lane and where it was hit by a truck going south.

A 23-year-old Sheridan woman inside the van suffered serious injuries and died.

Five kids that were also inside the van were taken to the hospital.

The minivan’s driver and the three people inside the truck were treated at the scene.

The 20-year-old Perrinton woman behind the wheel of the car was not hurt.