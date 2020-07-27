Traverse City Commissioners Looks for Sewage Spill Solutions

Traverse City City Commissioners want to come up with a solution to stop sewage from leaking into the Boardman River.

They say the city’s sewers haven’t been looked at closely since 2015 and the systems have struggled with recent flash floods.

A week ago, we told you about the third sewage spill into the Boardman River in just two months.

The city commission says factors like uncovered man holes and old clay pipes could be playing a role.

“The problem we’re dealing with here is, so it’s inflow and infiltration. It’s an old system. It’s much more likely that it’s my hundred year old house and the clay pipes in the backyard causing the problem than a new building built downtown some place,” said Tim Werner, Commissioner.

Now, crews will re-seal manhole covers to prevent storm water from getting in.

They’re also installing advanced flow meters to more accurately track the water in the sewers.