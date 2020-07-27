Rising Waters, Rising Concerns: Part 6

High water levels are a major concern for boat owners across the Great Lakes.

That means docks built years ago are likely in rough shape and need work.

This month’s Rising Waters, Rising Concerns is all about how things are going for dock builders.

Jason Dunn of Breezeswept Docks in Cedarville says, “Business is strong, the phone is ringing nonstop and we’re just trying to keep up. We want to service our long-time customers but there are a lot of people calling with major issues. Boat houses that are underwater and we’re trying to take care of everybody 24/7.”

Docks are underwater, boathouses destroyed and property is just washing away.

The water is so high, this dock, put in just a few years ago, has a boat floating on top of it. It’s a small boat but it shows you how much the water has gone up over the last few years. One fix, is just putting the old dock on the new dock until the water level goes down.

Jason Dunn and Jonas Carpenter of Breezeswept have been building docks for years. The recent high water has them fixing and building docks. Their knowledge of what’s to come convinced an owner to build the new dock 18” higher than proposed. That was great advice since the dock is still dry!

For those already underwater and with solid cribs, they can build catwalks on the old docks. It’s a temporary fix but it works.

A floating dock is another option. Polystrand Styrofoam is sandwiched together by timber and steel making the whole thing float.

Cody Carmichael owns Flotation Docking Systems in Cedarville. They mostly build docks for city marina’s and municipal harbors.

Their docks float up and down along steel pipes that go into the lake bottom or they can use tension chains and Deadman anchors if the water is too deep.

Cody says, “Whether we are where we are at right now or 5 feet off this dock will always be the exact same height off the water. Only the gangway will be different”

Even though the rising water levels make living on the water more expensive, both companies are working to do the same thing. Keeping your boats safe, keeping your feet dry, and keeping those memories alive for a lifetime.