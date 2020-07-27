Portland Police Discover a Bag with Rifle Magazines and Molotov Cocktails

Protests are continuing across the country and things are beginning to take a violent turn in some of the nation’s biggest cities.

Protests in Portland, Oregon have continued throughout the night and have now been declared a riot.

Police in Portland, arrested two people after they discovered a bag, loaded with rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails in a park near the protest area.

As police were securing the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital, police believe it is connected.

In Texas, a vigil was held Sunday night for a Black Lives Matter protester who was shot and killed Saturday night during a protest in Austin, Texas.