New Stimulus Bill Planned to be Unveiled

The Republican Party plans to unveil a new stimulus bill on the senate floor Monday . It comes as the nation is seeing some of the worst of the coronavirus yet. There have been more than 1,000 deaths per day over the past five days.

Cases in Florida continue to surge, now reaching more than 400,000 cases. Florida is only second to California.

New hot spots are starting to pop up as well, like in Arkansas. The state saw hospitalizations hit a single day record, the same day as an anti-mask march.

Now with the school year quickly approaching, the Trump Administration says it is vital the new stimulus bill is passed quickly.

The new proposed stimulus bill is expected to include direct payments, more small business loans and tax incentives for re-hiring. However, Democrats want more benefits included in the bill.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi says, Democrats want a full package and not a piece-meal approach.