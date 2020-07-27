National Love is Kind Day: How Kindness Can Help End Abuse

Monday is National Love is Kind Day!

While it is about spreading kindness, it is about spreading kindness aimed at ending abuse.

“If everyone watching this just did one small act of kindness think of the domino effect,” said Chris Krajewski, domestic abuse/sexual assault program director for the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.

“Today out of all days, do spread some kindness but think about how your actions can really make a difference,” Krajewski said.

She says just a little kindness really does go a long way.

“Sometimes it sounds so basic, we think no that’s not going to matter, small acts of kindness really go a long way,” Krajewski said. “Sending really encouraging statements really does have an effect, it’s been studied when you pass on strength-based messages, you feel better and the person receiving them feels better so there is a domino effect that happens.”

And sometimes it means just listening.

“Listening is so powerful and hearing what that survivor really does need next is the position all of us need to be in,” Krajewski said.

National Love is Kind Day is all about ending abuse, so if you, or someone you know, is in an abusive situation Krajewski wants you to know…

“They matter, they’re important, any way they can reach out and when they can, I hope they think about our helpline or I hope they can connect with a trusted friend or family member,” Krajewski said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800- 799-7233.

The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan has an 24 hour help and information line at 1-800-275-1995.

You can also learn more about the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan by clicking here.