MTM On The Road: Elements in Charlevoix Features Hundreds of Artists’ Work for Sale

There’s a little shop in Downtown Charlevoix that promises you’ll take home something unique.

Elements has art pieces from over 100 Michigan artists and Canadian artists, including over 20 local artists.

Each artist has a different background and a unique way they create art.

You can shop around to find pieces from lamps and wall decor to paintings and sculptures.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie are giving us a look at some work by Cal Kemppainen, Todd Warner, Mary Anderson and Elliar.

You can find pieces of their work at Elements.