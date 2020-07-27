Motorcylist Dead After Mason County Crash

Mason County officials say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Sheriff Kim cole says around noon James May of Orleans tried to change lanes on US31 in Free Soil Township.

He lost control of his motorcycle and it flipped.

May’s helmet came off during the crash, causing serious head injuries.

He was first taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Grand Rapids for advanced treatment.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Cole said they were informed May had passed away from his injuries.