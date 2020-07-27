Michigan Reports 488 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 488 new cases of the coronavirus and 5 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 78,507 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,154 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 78,019 confirmed cases with 6,149 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 24, 57,502 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Republican Party plans to unveil a new stimulus bill on the Senate floor Monday. It comes as the nation is seeing some of the worst of the coronavirus yet. There have been more than 1,000 deaths per day over the past five days.

Cases in Florida continue to surge, now reaching more than 400,000 cases. Florida is only second to California.

New hot spots are starting to pop up as well, like in Arkansas. The state saw hospitalizations hit a single day record, the same day as an anti-mask march.

Now with the school year quickly approaching, the Trump Administration says it is vital the new stimulus bill is passed quickly.

The new proposed stimulus bill is expected to include direct payments, more small business loans and tax incentives for re-hiring. However, Democrats want more benefits included in the bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Democrats want a full package and not a piece-meal approach.

