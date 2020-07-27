Menu Monday: Raduno Deli & Cafe in Traverse City

The word “Raduno” means a gathering of people in Italian and that was the intent behind a Raduno, a deli and cafe style eatery in Traverse City. Owner, Janene Silverman says she’s always had a passion for the culinary world which took her across the country to areas like California and even abroad to Italy for some time. Being that her husband is Italian, Silverman wanted to showcase the history behind an area where she once lived and an array of Italian style dishes.

Raduno has everything from salads, home-made pasta dishes, pâtés, coffee, organic teas and even an array of handcrafted sandwiches. All of their items on their menu can be ordered ahead of time and picked-up or enjoyed inside or outside on their patio.

Raduno is open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to see their entire menu and more about the history about Raduno in Traverse City click here.