McLaren Northern Michigan Doctor Sworn in to U.S. Army

A Northern Michigan doctor has taken on a whole new call of duty.

McLaren Northern Michigan doctor Eric Basmaji was sworn in to the United States Army Reserve Monday.

It was a longtime dream come true for the 49-year-old, and because of his age, a process that took 16 months for him to prove himself.

Because of his wealth of experience, he was sworn in at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Dr. Basmaji says he is just proud to serve.

“I feel so blessed I can now be a part of the United States Army,” Dr. Basmaji said. “At this point I just want to do whatever I can to prove myself and not let anyone down.”

He says he is so thankful to his colleagues and family for their support.

Now, he’ll be splitting his time between both the hospital and the U.S. Army.