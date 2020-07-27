Manistee “Summer of Success” to Help Incoming College Students

As￼ high school juniors and seniors are considering different colleges, while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, the Manistee County Community Foundation and Launch Manistee Network wanted to provide extra resources to answer their questions.

Their “Summer of Success” program will be hosting live webinars on topics like networking and paying for college.

Two college advisors are also available by appointment for students and parents to ask questions.

“It is difficult enough to navigate the path toward post secondary education just in any regular year let alone when many of our institutions, including our K-12 schools have so many unknowns and they’re not really sure what school is going to look like,” said Manistee County Commuity Foundation Program Officer Hannah Rodriguez. “We really want the opportunity to say ‘here’s someone that you can talk to who has some expertise who can give you these skills who can help you navigate these challenges’.”

Webinars will be live on Wednesdays at 3:30, and will be archived on the Summer of Success website.