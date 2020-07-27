Man Killed After Accident at Crystal Motor Speedway

State police say a man is dead in Montcalm County after an accident at the Crystal Motor Speedway.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, troopers say three people were riding in the open back of an SUV at the racetrack’s public area.

They were thrown from the vehicle after it sped up.

MSP says Alex Richards of Hubbardston died after falling from the vehicle.

Another man from Vestaburg was seriously injured and was flown to the hospital.

The third person, a woman from Sheridan, was not hurt.

Troopers say the Ionia man, who was the driver, was arrested for driving while operating while intoxicated causing death.