Man Accused of Trying to Damage Police Property During OWI Arrest in Alpena Co.

A Spruce man is charged with trying to damage police property after a drunk driving arrest.

Michigan State Police troopers say John Gray Jr. was arrested for driving while intoxicated on July 6 in Alpena County.

After troopers put him inside the patrol vehicle, they say Gray became defiant and tried damaging the vehicle by thrashing and kicking violently.

Troopers also say he announced that he urinated on himself and told state police they’d have to clean it up.

Gray is charged with malicious destruction of police property, resisting police, driving with a suspended license, and drunk driving second offense.

He will be back in court on Thursday.