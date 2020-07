Mackinaw City Woman Killed in Emmet County Crash

A Mackinaw City woman is dead after being thrown from her car when it rolled in Emmet County Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says Heather Alfano was driving on Paradise Trail near Elm Street just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say Alfano lost control of her car and it rolled over, throwing her from it.

She died at the scene.