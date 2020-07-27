Luzerne Man Charged with Brandishing Gun, Assault with Dangerous Weapon

Chris Clor,

A man is in trouble for pointing a gun at someone in Oscoda County. Wandolowksi

Police say it started because he was upset about reckless drivers on his road.

David Wandolowski is now charged with brandishing a gun and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Last Saturday, troopers were called out to a Luzerne home when Wandolowski reported reckless drivers.

Wandolowski said he ended up getting into an argument with someone who lived down the road.

He is accused of pointing a handgun at one of their family members.

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories