Hurricane Hanna Disaster Declaration Approved for Texas

President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Texas as Hurricane Hanna made landfall. Hanna is not the only hurricane the U.S. is dealing with.

People in Hawaii, have started to take shelter as they brace for Hurricane Douglas to hit the island chain.

The category one hurricane is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding potentially creating mudslides on some of the islands.

In Texas, thousands are dealing with power outages and dangerous rising water off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, toppling over the famous Bob Hall Pier.

As Hanna continues to move further into Texas, experts are concerned with the potential for deadly flooding in the coming days.