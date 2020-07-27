Health Department Announces First Death Due to COVID-19 in Presque Isle County

District Health Department #4 (DHD4) says Presque Isle County has experienced its first death due to COVID-19.

DHD4 announced the death Monday afternoon. They say the individual was an adult male.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who have lost their loved one,” said Denise Bryan, Health Officer at DHD4. “This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this virus to a halt.”