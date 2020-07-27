There are many children across the country that are waiting for their forever homes and families. In hopes of bringing those kids the families they’re searching for, we have partnered with the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange to introduce one child a week.

This week we introduce Isaiah through Grant Me Hope.

Isaiah is a 14-year-old boy that loves to hang out with friends, watch movies, and play card games. His favorite sports include soccer, football, and basketball.

Some of Isaiah’s favorite classes include reading and writing. Some things he loves about history is anything about ancient Greece and Egypt.

Isaiah would love a mother to guide him through life and a father to push him to be the best he can be. He would also like a brother or sister to help him with homework and to support him.

If you are interested in adopting Isaiah or any other children in Michigan, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a partnership between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.