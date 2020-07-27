First Case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis Confirmed in Macomb County Child

Michigan health officials just announced this year’s first case of a serious polio-like illness that mainly affects young children.

It’s called acute flaccid myelitis, better known as AFM.

The state says a child from Macomb County is the first to get it this year.

Doctors say AFM can cause paralysis and life-threatening breathing problems.

It also affects children’s nervous system, muscles, and reflexes.

The CDC had confirmed 13 cases of AFM in 10 states by the end of June, mostly in children.

Two more suspected cases are being investigated in the state.