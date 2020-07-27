Downstate Man Dies After Jumping Off Boat, Into Shallow Water at Torch Lake Sand Bar

A downstate man is dead after jumping off a 23 foot boat near the Torch Lake sand bar.

Antrim County deputies say Richard Church jumped off the boat into shallow water at the north section of the Torch Lake sand bar.

They say when he came up from the water, he was unconscious.

Boaters nearby got him out of the water, and two nurses who were already there started CPR.

Church was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.