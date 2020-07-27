DNR: Michigan Wolf Survey Shows Stable Population

The Michigan DNR says the state’s gray wolf population has stabilized over the past nine years.

According to the most recent survey, conducted this past winter, Michigan has a minimum of 695 gray wolves found among 143 packs across the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR says pack size has remained stable and averages just under five wolves.

Wolves had all but disappeared from the Lower 48 states in the last century but have rebounded after getting federal and state protection.

“Given the relatively consistent abundance estimates since 2011, it appears the wolf population has likely reached the carrying capacity of the Upper Peninsula,” said Cody Norton, a wildlife management specialist with the DNR’s bear, wolf and cougar program in Marquette.

Wolves are a federally protected species and can only be killed legally in defense of human life.