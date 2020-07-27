Congressman John Lewis, Will Lie in State at the Capitol

Monday, the body of the late Congressman and Civil Rights Leader, John Lewis, will lie in state at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Sunday, his body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in a horse drawn carriage. It was designed to look like the one that carried fellow civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Junior.

It was King who answered a letter from a 16 year old Lewis and brought him into the civil rights movement.

The bridge is where Lewis helped lead a 1965 march for voting rights.

Monday, Lewis’ impact on the nation will be honored in stops by the hearse that will be carrying his casket.

Congressman Lewis, will lie in state this afternoon in the Capitol Rotunda