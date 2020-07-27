Clare Police: No One Injured in Hotel Shooting Situation

Clare police say a domestic violence situation at a hotel Monday morning turned into an active shooting at the Quality Inn hotel.

When officers arrived after midnight, they say the man answered the door and threatened the officers with a handgun.

The officers immediately backed away.

Police say he then started firing several shots from the hotel room into the parking lot area towards the officers.

After several hours of negotiations, the man gave himself up.

The hotel was evacuated for everyone’s safety and no one was injured in the incident.