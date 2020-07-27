Big Rapids Man Arrested After Eight Hour Standoff, Hotel Shooting in Clare

Early Monday morning, Clare Police Officers responded to a domestic call that led into an active shooting and eight hour standoff.

Officers arrived at the Quality Inn Hotel shortly after midnight, that’s when a 49-year-old man from Big Rapids began threatening police with a handgun.

Ashley Kuhns from Ohio says she witnessed the shooting. “I turned the light on just so that [the police] knew that we were in there.”

Kuhns says she had just sat down to watch a movie when she heard a loud argument in the hotel room next door.

“He was arguing with a female and then she left out of the room and then he was kind of just banging on stuff in there,” says Kuhns.

Soon after that, a man was threatening police with a gun. Kuhns says she then went into the bathroom tub to hide. “We went into the bathroom and just kind of sat in there for a minute and that’s when I ran out to turn the light on, then the front desk called and told us to come to the lobby.”

The hotel evacuated.

Clare City Police Chief Brian Gregory says the man then began firing at the officers.

“From that point on the subject fired several rounds from the apartment into the parking lot area towards officers,” says Chief Gregory.

The man shot several cars and began throwing things out of the hotel window.

Kuhns says, “I was trying to wait it out because I was like, it’ll go away. He’ll come out and it’ll be fine, and then that’s when we ended up sitting here for five hours.

After an eight hour standoff, the man gave himself up. No one was hurt.

Chief Gregory says, “The outcome of this could have been completely different, could have been officers injured, patrons injured and the suspect could have been injured.”