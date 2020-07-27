Alpena Community Starts Fundraiser After Fire Destroys Saloon

The Alpena Community is rallying after last week’s destructive fire at a beloved saloon.

We told you last week about Tuesday’s fire that brought down the John A. Lau Saloon, which stood for more than a hundred years.

The fire chief says the fire started in the basement where a contractor was welding the day before it was set to reopen following a COVID-19 related shutdown.

Now, a movement called Alpena Strong is raising funds for the building’s owner, Jon Benson, who also owns JJ’s Steak & Pizza House and JJ’s Catering and Rental.

