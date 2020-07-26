“The Divide” Bike Race Kicks off in Manton, Helps Local High School Students

Bikers trekked their way through Northern Michigan’s back roads on Sunday for a race known as “The Divide.”

The completion helps Manton High School cross country runners afford summer camp.

Jeff Harding founded the race and is also the coach for the Manton cross country team, he says, “The kids stay in cabins and have air conditioning and they go swimming. So it’s a really good time, but it costs money.”

He says the course and the volunteering teaches his athletes important life lessons.

Harding says, “We have our parents and the cross country kids out on the course running the eight stations, directing riders, they were here in the morning at 7 o’clock setting things up.”

And the trophies for today’s races we’re handmade by students specifically for the event.

“So even the awards are labor from the kids, from the local community for the riders,” said Harding.

Some students are thankful for the experience.

“It means a lot that we’re able to come here and be able to do this and it’s just nice to help everybody and to see everybody so happy,” said cross country runner, Morgan Howel.

Others are just glad to be out of the house.

”I’m always cooped up in the house and it’s nice to get out and like have some space and to work,” said cross country runner, Madison Morris.

Riders kicked off at noon in three different fleets.

Riders were also allowed to start early to allow for social distance.