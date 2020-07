The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man connected with a hit and run.

Deputies say it happened 8 p.m. Friday on One Mile Rd. near North Centerline Rd.

They are looking for the man in this article’s picture.

The sheriff’s office believes he drives a yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Peacock at (231) 689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at (231) 689-5288.