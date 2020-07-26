MSU Researchers Study Link Between Marriage and Happiness

Johnathon Gustin,

A new study from Michigan State University says marriage does not necessarily make you happy.07 26 20 Msu Marriage Story Vo 6.new.01

Researchers wanted to find out who was the happiest at the end of their lives: married people, people who were in-and-out of relationships, or people who are single.

They looked at relationship histories from ages 18 to 60 for more than 7,000 people.

Researchers found that life-long single people were nearly as happy as those who got hitched.

They say their findings show happiness is more about the mindset than a ring on a finger.

