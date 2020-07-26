MSU Researchers Study Link Between Marriage and Happiness

A new study from Michigan State University says marriage does not necessarily make you happy.

Researchers wanted to find out who was the happiest at the end of their lives: married people, people who were in-and-out of relationships, or people who are single.

They looked at relationship histories from ages 18 to 60 for more than 7,000 people.

Researchers found that life-long single people were nearly as happy as those who got hitched.

They say their findings show happiness is more about the mindset than a ring on a finger.