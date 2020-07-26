Michigan Reports 1,041 New COVID-19 Cases, 0 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 1,041 new COVID-19 on Sunday.

However, some of those cases were intended to be a part of Saturday’s count.

The state said on Saturday their daily report was delayed due to technical issues.

Some of Sunday’s cases were intended for Saturday’s single-day case count.

The weekend’s case count averages out to 739 single-day cases, up from the 630-rolling-three-day average reported on Friday.

In total, 78,019 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The death toll stands at 6,149 after no new deaths.

57,502 patients are listed as recovered as of Friday.