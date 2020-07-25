Salvation Army Rings Bells for Christmas-In-July Fundraising Drive

The bells are back!

The Salvation Army is out on the streets fundraising with their signature red kettles for a special Christmas-in-July drive.

Need doesn’t go away after the holidays, so volunteers hit Gaylord on Saturday to raise money for the less-fortunate.

Every donation will go towards local programs and services. Last year, the Gaylord branch of the Salvation Army invested $75,000 in the community to help families with disaster relief, make payments on their utility bills, and buy clothing and prescription drugs.

They’re thankful for the public’s help all year long.

“What we like to say in the Salvation Army, many organizations market a lot of different things, but in the Salvation Army what we market is hope,” said Brian Jergensen from the charity.

If you missed the bell ringers today but want to donate, head to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ or mail a check to The Salvation Army, PO Box 4036, Gaylord, MI 49734.