One Person Hospitalized After Crash in Mecosta County

Two people are hurt after an accident in Mecosta County.

It happened around 7:30 Friday night near 30th Avenue and Grant Road in Wheatland Township.

Deputies say the area was very dusty and visibility was low when a car rear ended a pickup.

The truck’s passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers in both vehicles were okay.