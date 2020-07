One Man Dead After Chippewa County Motorcyle Crash

State police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chippewa county.

Friday, troopers were dispatched to West Lakeshore Drive in Brimley.

They say a man was going west on his motorcycle when he went off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Grand Rapids for more treatment.

Troopers say that is where he ultimately died from his injuries.